Oops! Man arrested after posting photo on Facebook with large bag of meth in background

(WJW) — A Missouri sheriff’s department is reminding residents if they are selling items in a photo on social media: “Make sure your drugs are not in the background.”

In a Facebook post, the sheriff says that earlier this week, a Stone County resident “posted a catalytic converter for sale on Marketplace and… he left his large bag of meth and syringe on the coffee table.”

A citizen with “good eyes” saw it and alerted law enforcement, which was then passed on to one of the department’s detectives.

The sheriff says, “You can imagine his surprise,” after officers arrived at his house with a search warrant, because “he still had 48 grams of meth and a pistol that he is forbidden to own. We have now provided him a new place to stay.”

In case you were wondering, the sheriff says, “Sorry folks, his catalytic converters are not for sale right now.”