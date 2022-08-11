TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The OnlyFans and Instagram model who claimed self-defense after she allegedly stabbed her boyfriend to death in Miami in April has been charged with murder, NBC 6 reported.

Courtney Clenney, also known as Courtney Tailor, was arrested on Wednesday in Hawaii and was awaiting an extradition hearing to bring her back to Florida, the report said. She is charged with second-degree murder with a deadly weapon, according to the Hawai’i Police Department.

The arrest comes four months after the killing of Clenney’s estranged boyfriend, 27-year-old Christian Obumseli.

Police said they had responded to numerous domestic disturbance complaints about the couple. They were called to their apartment at a high-rise in Miami’s Edgewater neighborhood on April 3 after Clenney allegedly stabbed Obumseli in the chest. Obumseli was taken to a trauma center and pronounced deceased.

TMZ obtained video from the scene that shows Clenney handcuffed and covered in blood after the stabbing.

Another video taken days later shows Clenney being hounded by a group of people at a hotel bar.

“You should go. You should go, because you just killed your boyfriend,” one person is heard saying.

This photo provided by the Hawaii Police Department shows Courtney Clenney. Law enforcement in Hawaii on Wednesday. Aug. 10, 2022 arrested social media model Courtney Clenney on a charge of second-degree murder with a deadly weapon. Hawaii County police said in a statement they assisted the U.S. Marshals Service as they arrested the 26-year-old on the Big Island. (Hawaii Police Department via AP)

Clenney’s defense lawyer, Frank Prieto, said she acted in self-defense.

“Obumseli attacked her and choked her that evening; Courtney had no choice but to meet force with force,” Prieto said in a statement to NBC 6. “Further, we are disappointed that the State Attorney sought an arrest warrant in this matter; we have cooperated with the investigation from the beginning with both the State and the City of Miami Police Department. We have always offered to self-surrender if charges were filed in an effort to begin the legal process of clearing her of the charges.”

Clenney was in Hawaii for rehabilitation for substance abuse and post-traumatic stress disorder, Prieto added.

“Courtney was seeking treatment for her PTSD and related issues to this case and it is an absolute injustice to charge a victim of domestic violence and human trafficking with a crime; Courtney was clearly defending herself,” he said. “We will vigorously defend Courtney and clear her of this unfounded and baseless charge.”

Prieto said the couple had been dating less than two years, and their relationship was complicated.

“It was clearly a toxic relationship, (they) had their ups and downs and, unfortunately, it culminated with his death,” he told CBS Miami.

Clenney, also known as Courtney Tailor, is an OnlyFans and Instagram model who has over 2 million followers on social media. Obumseli worked in cryptocurrency, according to the Miami Herald.