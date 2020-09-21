Only mobile entry tickets allowed at Progressive Field for Cleveland Indians games next year

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – You’ll need your phone to get into a Cleveland Indians game at Progressive Field in 2021.
Monday the team announced they will have mobile entry only through the MLB Ballpark app, the Indians My Tickets webpage, or the StubHub app, depending on how you purchased your tickets.
According to a press release, the change will reduce the risk of fraudulent tickets and allow for contactless entry to the stadium.
All PDF tickets, either printed or screenshots on a mobile phone, will no longer be accepted as a method of entry for Cleveland Indians games at Progressive Field.
