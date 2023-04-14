JACKSON, Ohio (WJW) – Sheriff’s deputies helped get an emu back home after it escaped and showed up in a neighbor’s yard on Jackson, Ohio on Wednesday.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said the department was called at 11:40 a.m. about the emu. The caller told the sheriff’s office she saw the emu twice and didn’t know where it came from Storyful reports.

Body camera footage from Sgt. Jason Wilson shows when he and Deputy Jesse Reynolds tried to corral the large bird.

The JCSO said a deputy identified the emu’s owner, who then arrived with food to lure the emu back home, Storyful reports

According to Storyful, just one hour later, the emu was safe and back with its owner.