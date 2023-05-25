CLEVELAND (WJW) — Years ago, when it was proposed Cleveland be the home of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, the Queen of Rock and Roll herself was one of the biggest supporters of the idea.

Tina Turner, a two-time Rock Hall inductee, passed away at her home in Zurich, Switzerland, Wednesday at 83.

She was a fan of Cleveland dating back at least to 1985, when the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation was deciding where to open its museum.

After Cleveland tossed it’s hat in the ring, Turner wrote a letter that was printed in the “Cleveland Scene”, emphasizing the city’s role in rock and roll history and wishing it luck in landing the museum.

The letter states:

“I am pleased to support the efforts of the people of Northeast Ohio to promote Cleveland as the site of the Rock ‘N’ Roll Hall of Fame. The roots of Rock ‘N’ Roll run deep in Cleveland. It was there that Alan Freed gave Rock ‘N’ Roll its name, and the city has a strong reputation as a springboard for the new talent within the industry, giving them support and a chance for national attention. Cleveland radio is recognized for their innovative and trendsetting programming, and the large variety of musical venues offer fans of live music the opportunity to attend hundreds of area concerts in record numbers. The people of Northeast Ohio have shown their support for Rock ‘N’ Roll since the beginning, and it is only fitting that they host the Rock ‘N’ Roll Hall of Fame. I wish the City of Cleveland and the State of Ohio the best of luck in acquiring the Rock ‘N’ Roll Hall of Fame, and congratulate them on their tremendous effort toward attaining that goal. Sincerely,

Tina Turner

(Photo Credit: Cleveland Scene) (Photo Credit: Cleveland Scene)

Cleveland was chosen over cities like New York, San Francisco, Memphis and Chicago, according to the Rock Hall’s website. The groundbreaking ceremony was held on June 7, 1993, and it officially opened on Sept. 2, 1995.

Following news of her death, the Rock Hall issued the following statement:

“Two-time Inductee Tina Turner worked hard to reimagine the role of a Black woman in rock & roll — one that was firmly placed front and center. During her time in the duo Ike and Tina Turner (inducted in 1991), her electric onstage presence forever raised the bar for live performance. Their hits “River Deep–Mountain High” and “Proud Mary” endure to this day. But this Queen of Rock & Roll went on to make music history again with her solo career (for which she was inducted again in 2021) and with her bravery in sharing her life story as a book, film, and Broadway musical. There was nothing her deep, robust voice couldn’t do, as displayed on her solo hits like “What’s Love Got to Do with It” and “Private Dancer.”

The Grammy winner and two-time Rock Hall inductee sold more than 180 million albums worldwide.