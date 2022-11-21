VALLEY VIEW, Ohio (WJW) — For just $20 you could take home a new best friend just in time for the holidays.

That’s right, with a lot of dogs in house the Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter is lowering its adoption fees through the end of the month.

That price is $75 lower than the usual cost, and to sweeten the deal each dog comes spayed/neutered as well as microchipped, vaccinated and licensed.

“The shelter has maintained a high number of dogs in our care year to date, therefore we have many wonderful pets still looking for new homes,” Animal Shelter Administrator Mindy Naticchioni said in a statement. “As the holidays approach we know this year will be especially difficult for people and we want to ensure we have space to accept incoming animals.”

Open shelter hours are 10:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday-Saturday and noon-4 p.m. on Sunday. Find a full list of dogs, many of which have sweet names like Drumstick and Toucan, to adopt at the shelter website.