CLEVELAND (WJW) — With the Mega Millions jackpot continuing to grow to exorbitant amounts, it’s important to remember there are other opportunities to win big lottery money.

Ohio offers dozens of scratch-off options with myriad jackpot prizes, including a handful with a multi-million dollar prize. We took a look at the games that can make you a multi-millionaire, and are sharing the ones with just one top prize left.

Could the winner be you?

$100 Million Cash Extravaganza

To start off, you have to pay $20 to obtain a ticket. The top prize, with only one available left at this time, is $200,000 a year for 25 years. Playing means matching your numbers with winning numbers, with other opportunities to unveil a specific money symbol to win that prize. The overall odds of winning this game are 1 in 3.12. Find out more right here.

$5 Million Payout

Here too you have to pay $20 for a ticket. The top prize, with only one available left at this time, is also $200,000 a year for 25 years. The game is all about matching, just like other scratch-offs. The overall odds of winning this game are 1 in 3.06. Find out more right here.

Max the Money

In order to win, you’ll need to pony up $30 per ticket. The top prize here is $400,000 a year for the next 25 years. To play you just have to match any of your numbers to the winning numbers. The overall odds of winning this game are 1 in 2.87. Find out more right here.

To be clear, your odds of winning the jackpot of any of these is obviously much more slim than the overall odds of winning some money.

Find out more about all of the games offered by the Ohio Lottery right here.