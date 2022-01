One year later: Ohioans charged in breach on U.S. Capitol

CLEVELAND (WJW)– More than 30 people have been arrested in Ohio in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol during a joint session of Congress to affirm the presidential election results.

They include a former Cleveland Metropolitan School District employee and four people allegedly involved with the Oath Keepers, which the FBI calls an anti-government militia.

Jared Adams, Hilliard

Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building; Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building; Violent Entry and Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building; Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building.

Arrested on March 9, 2021. Remains on bond.

(Photo courtesy: U.S. Department of Justice)

Stephen Ayres, Warren

Obstruction of an Official Proceeding and Aiding and Abetting; Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building.

Arrested on Jan. 25, 2021. Pleaded not guilty to all counts.

(Image courtesy: U.S. Department of Justice)

(Image courtesy: U.S. Department of Justice)

(Image courtesy: U.S. Department of Justice)

Steven Billingsley, Richmond

Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds without Lawful Authority; Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds.

Arrested on Aug. 13, 2021.

(Photo courtesy: U.S. Department of Justice)

Therese Borgerding, Dayton

Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds without Lawful Authority; Violent Entry and Disorderly Conduct on Capitol Grounds; Parade, Demonstrate or Picket in any of the Capitol Buildings.

Arrested on July 28, 2021.

(Photo courtesy: U.S. Department of Justice)

Gabriel Burress, Toledo

Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds without Lawful Authority; Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building; Parading, Demonstrating or Picketing in a Capitol Building.

Arrested on Aug. 19, 2021.

(Photo courtesy: U.S. Department of Justice)

Donovan Ray Crowl, Ohio

Conspiracy; Obstruction of an Official Proceeding and Aiding and Abetting; Destruction of Government Property and Aiding and Abetting; Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Tampering with Documents or Proceedings.

Arrested on Jan. 18, 2021. Oath Keepers indictment on Aug. 4. Jury trial set for Jan. 31, 2022.

(Photo courtesy: U.S. Department of Justice)

Luke Faulkner, Blanchester

Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building; Parading, Demonstrating or Picketing in a Capitol Building

Arrested Dec. 8, 2021.

Troy Faulkner, Ohio

Destruction of Government Property; Obstruction of an Official Proceeding; Entering and Remaining in Restricted Building or Grounds; Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Engaging in Physical Violence in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building; Stepping, Climbing, Removing, or Injuring Property on the Capitol Grounds

Arrested Jan. 29, 2021. Pleaded not guilty to all counts.

(Photo courtesy: U.S. Department of Justice)

(Photo courtesy: U.S. Department of Justice)

Timothy Hart, Huber Heights

Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds without Lawful Authority; Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds without Lawful Authority; Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building; Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building; Obstruction of Law Enforcement During Civil Disorder; Obstruction of Justice/Congress.

Arrested on June 30, 2021. Indicted on Aug. 25, 2021.

(Photo courtesy: U.S. Department of Justice)

James Horning, Ohio

Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds Without Lawful Authority; Disorderly Conduct Which Impedes the Conduct of Government Business; Violent Entry and Disorderly Conduct on Capitol Grounds; Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in the Capitol Buildings; Obstruction of Justice/Congress.

Arrested on Feb. 26, 2021. Pleaded not guilty on April, 30, 2021.

(Photo courtesy: U.S. Department of Justice)

Derek Jancart, Canal Winchester

Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building; Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building.

Arrested on Feb. 23, 2021. Entered a plea agreement. Sentenced to 45 days behind bars.

(Photo courtesy: U.S. Department of Justice)

Caleb Jones, Columbus

Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds Without Lawful Authority; Violent Entry and Disorderly Conduct on Capitol Grounds.

Arrested on March 27, 2021. Entered a plea agreement and sentenced to two months home confinement.

(Photo courtesy: U.S. Department of Justice)

Jared Kastner, Beavercreek

Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building; Parading, Demonstrating or Picketing in a Capitol Building.

Arrested on Dec. 8, 2021.

(Photo courtesy: U.S. Department of Justice)

Terry Lindsey, Ohio

Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building; Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building; Violent Entry and Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building; Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building.

Arrested on Feb. 17, 2021. Remains on supervised release.

(Photo courtesy: U.S. Department of Justice)

Anthony Lyon, Columbus

Obstruction of an Official Proceeding and Aiding and Abetting; Theft of Government Property and Aiding and Abetting; Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building; Parading, Demonstrating or Picketing in a Capitol Building.

Arrested on Jan. 25, 2021. Pleaded not guilty. Remains on personal recognizance.

(Photo courtesy: U.S. Department of Justice)

Clifford Mackrell, Wellington

Forcibly Assault, Resist, Oppose, Impede, Intimidate, or Interfere with Certain Officers or Employees; Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds without Lawful Authority with Intent to Impede or Disrupt the Orderly Conduct of Government Business or Official Functions; Obstruction of Law Enforcement During Civil Disorder; Violent Entry and Disorderly Conduct on Capitol Grounds.

Arrested on March 17, 2021. Pleaded not guilty. Remains on personal recognizance.

(Photo courtesy: U.S. Department of Justice)Courtesy: United States Attorney’s Office, NDOH

David Mehaffie, Kettering

Assaulting, Resisting or Impeding Certain Officers and Aiding and Abetting, Obstruction of an Official Proceeding and Aiding and Abetting, Civil Disorder, Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building, Act of Physical Violence in the Capitol Grounds or Buildings.

Arrested on Aug. 12,2021. Pleaded not guilty. Remains on personal recognizance.

Walter Messer, Dayton

Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds without Lawful Authority; Violent Entry and Disorderly Conduct on Capitol Grounds; Parade, Demonstrate or Picket in any of the Capitol Buildings.

Arrested on July 28, 2021.

(Photo courtesy: U.S. Department of Justice)

Brandon Miller, Bradford

Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds, Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds, Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building, Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing In a Capitol Building.

Arrested on March 12, 2021. Pleaded guilty to Count 4.

(Photo courtesy: U.S. Department of Justice)

Stephanie Miller, Bradford

Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building; Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing In a Capitol Building.

Arrested on March 12, 2021. Pleaded guilty to Count 4.

(Photo courtesy: U.S. Department of Justice)

Bennie Parker, Ohio

Conspiracy; Obstruction of an Official Proceeding and Aiding and Abetting; Destruction of Government Property and Aiding and Abetting; Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Tampering with Documents or Proceedings.

Arrested on Feb. 18, 2021. Oath Keepers indictment on Aug. 4. Jury trial set for Jan. 31, 2022. Remains on personal recognizance.

(Photo courtesy: U.S. Department of Justice)

Sandra Parker, Ohio

Conspiracy; Obstruction of an Official Proceeding and Aiding and Abetting; Destruction of Government Property and Aiding and Abetting; Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Tampering with Documents or Proceedings.

Arrested on Feb. 18, 2021. Oath Keepers indictment on Aug. 4. Jury trial set for Jan. 31, 2022. Remains on personal recognizance.

(Photo courtesy: U.S. Department of Justice)

Madison Pettit, Toledo

Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds without Lawful Authority; Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building; Parading, Demonstrating or Picketing in a Capitol Building.

Arrested on Aug. 19, 2021.

(Photo courtesy: U.S. Department of Justice)

Christine Priola, Willoughby

Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds Without Lawful Authority; Violent Entry and Disorderly Conduct on Capitol Grounds; Unlawful Activities on Capitol Grounds, Parades, Assemblages and Display of Flags.

Arrested on Jan. 14, 2021.

(Photo: DC Metropolitan police)

Erik Rau, Columbus

Knowingly Enter or Remain in any Restricted Building or Grounds Without Lawful Authority to do so; Knowingly, and with Intent to Impede or Disrupt the Orderly Conduct of Government Business; Willfully Utter Loud, Threatening, or Abusive Language or Engage in Disruptive Conduct, Parade, Demonstrate or Picket in any of the Capitol Buildings.

Arrested on July 15, 2021. Sentenced on Sept. 29, 2021 to 45 days behind bars.

(Photo courtesy: U.S. Department of Justice)

Oliver Sarko, Columbus

Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds without Lawful Authority; Violent Entry and Disorderly Conduct on Capitol Grounds.

Arrested on April 30, 2021. Pleaded guilty to Count 1. Sentencing set for Feb. 11, 2022.

(Photo courtesy: U.S. Department of Justice)

Ethan Seitz, Bucyrus

Obstruction of an Official Proceeding; Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building; Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building.

Arrested on March 19, 2021. Pleaded not guilty on April 22, 2021.

(Photo courtesy: U.S. Department of Justice)

Alexander Sheppard, Columbus

Obstruction of an Official Proceeding and Aiding and Abetting; Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Entering and Remaining on the Floor of Congress; Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building; Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building.

Arrested on Feb. 23, 2021. Pleaded not guilty.

(Photo courtesy: U.S. Department of Justice)

Justin Stoll, Ohio

Interstate Threats; Tampering with a Witness by Threat.

Arrested on Jan. 15, 2021.

Cole Temple, Toledo

Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds without Lawful Authority; Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building; Parading, Demonstrating or Picketing in a Capitol Building.

Arrested on Aug. 19, 2021.

(Photo courtesy: U.S. Department of Justice)

Dustin Byron Thompson, Ohio

Obstruction of an Official Proceeding and Aiding and Abetting; Theft of Government Property; Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building; Parading, Demonstrating or Picketing in a Capitol Building.

Arrested on Jan. 25, 2021. Remains on personal recognizance.

(Photo courtesy: U.S. Department of Justice)

Jessica Watkins, Dayton

Conspiracy; Obstruction of an Official Proceeding and Aiding and Abetting; Destruction of Government Property and Aiding and Abetting; Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Tampering with Documents or Proceedings.

Arrested on Jan. 18, 2021. Oath Keepers indictment on Aug. 4, 2021.

(Photo courtesy: U.S. Department of Justice)

Jodi Wilson, Toledo

Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds without Lawful Authority; Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building; Parading, Demonstrating or Picketing in a Capitol Building.

Arrested on Aug. 19, 2021.

(Photo courtesy: U.S. Department of Justice)

John Douglas Wright, Canton

Engaging in Physical Violence in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Disorderly Conduct and Parading, Demonstrating or Picketing; Obstruction of Law Enforcement During Civil Disorder; Obstruction of Justice/Congress; False Statement to Federal Agents.

Arrested on May 3, 2021. Superseding indictment on Dec. 1, 2021.

(Photo courtesy: U.S. Department of Justice)

Elijah Yazdani, Logan

Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds Without Lawful Authority; Knowingly Engaging in Disorderly or Disruptive Conduct in any Restricted Building or Grounds; Violent Entry and Disorderly Conduct on Capitol Grounds; Obstruct, or Impede Passage Through or Within the Capitol Building.

Arrested on May 3, 2021.

(Photo courtesy: U.S. Department of Justice)