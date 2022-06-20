**Related Video Above: Holmes Co. businesses were without power as of last Friday, losing thousands of dollars daily.**

NORTHEAST OHIO (WJW) — One week ago, high-powered storms roared through much of the state, knocking out power for many. Now, FirstEnergy and AEG say the hundreds of Northeast Ohio homes still without electricity should see full restoration by the end of Monday.

Both energy companies said restoration can be expected by 11 p.m., bringing comfort to those who’ve been without air conditioning during some steamy days.

AEG continues to work on outages in Wayne and Holmes Counties.

“We continue to make progress and currently have @30 active outages, and we’re working to restore @200 customers,” AEG said in a statement to FOX 8.

Those who have questions can sign up for restoration text alerts at AEPOhio.com/Alerts.

Meanwhile, FirstEnergy is working to restore outages in Richland and Ashland Counties, saying that they’ve worked to bring back power to 70,000 customers overall since last week’s tornados and derecho and have about 250 customers left without electricity.

“Many of our employees in the field said the damage they are up against in the field is worse than anything they’ve witnessed,” the company said in a statement. “It’s comparable to what they’ve see while assisting out-of-state utilities with power restoration after major hurricanes.”

