One victim of triple murder rampage in Florida identified as man from Akron

AKRON, Ohio (WJW/AP) — One of the victims of a triple murder in Florida has been identified as a man from Akron.

The homicides took place over the weekend when an angry electrician wielding a knife and baseball bat killed three co-workers and injured another at the Florida home they shared, authorities said.

Shaun Runyon, 39, reportedly confessed multiple times to the murders during interviews with detectives.

This photo provided by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office shows Shaun Runyon. Authorities said Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, a third victim has died following a violent attack where an angry electrician wielding a knife and baseball bat killed three co-workers and injured another at the Florida home they shared. Polk County Sheriff’s officials said electrician Shaun Runyon got into the argument with his supervisor Friday, punching the man and fleeing the job site. He returned to the Davenport home where he was temporarily living with his co-workers Saturday and beat one man to death while he slept, killed another man on the front porch and chased another victim into the street, striking him with the bat, Sheriff Grady Judd said. A fourth victim suffered critical injuries and later died at the hospital. Another man, his wife and their 7-year-old daughter escaped unharmed. ((Polk County Sheriff’s Office visa AP)

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd identified the victims in a press conference Monday as Kevin Lanusse of Pennsylvania, Dewlon “Dew” Donell from Maryland and Gregory Dolezal of Akron, Ohio, all of whom were in their 40s.

According to the sheriff, Runyon and his colleagues were in central Florida to perform work for a Bethlehem, Pa.-based electrical contractor that had been hired by the Publix grocery chain. Runyon’s half-brother owned the company.

Runyon got into an argument and punched his supervisor Friday morning after being told he wasn’t working fast enough, and his half-brother told him to return to Pennsylvania, the sheriff said.

Runyon also reportedly told authorities that his co-workers had raped him, and “he hated all three of them,” but a sexual battery test failed to confirm the allegation, said Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd during a news conference.

The sheriff used hand air quotes when saying the word “raped.”

“I want to underscore there is absolutely unequivocally zero evidence,” said Judd, whose county is located between Tampa and Orlando.

A GoFundMe account has been set up by Gregory Dolezal’s family to help pay to bring his body back home to Akron. As of Wednesday, more than $2,000 have been raised.

Runyon is looking at charges of first-degree murder and aggravated battery.

Runyon had been out on bail from other charges in Pennsylvania, including a felony count of strangulation — applying pressure to the throat — on May 21, along with misdemeanor counts of child endangerment, terroristic threat and reckless endangerment, the sheriff said.