One-vehicle crash in Wayne County leaves man dead

MILTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a one-vehicle fatal crash that happened Friday.

Around 7 p.m., officers say a 52-year-old man was driving an SUV southbound on Township Road 50 (Miller Road) just north of County Road 59 (Sterling Road) when he ran off the right side of the road

hitting the embankment of a stream, according to OSHP.

The man was ejected from the SUV and officers say he was not wearing a seat belt that the time of the crash.

The Wayne County Coroner’s Office pronounced him dead on the scene.

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Department, Sterling Fire and EMS and North End Garage were also on the scene to assist.

Officials are investigating the incident and say alcohol/drugs do not appear to be a factor.

This is the seventh fatal crash in Wayne County this year.