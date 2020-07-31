One thing we can count on: Starbucks is bringing back the Pumpkin Spice Latte this year!

(WJW) — One thing we can all count on this fall: Starbucks‘ famous Pumpkin Spice Latte.

The coffee chain announced the drink will make a comeback sometime this year, but it didn’t give a date.

Last year, Pumpkin Spice Lattes returned in late August.

Customers may also be able to get the popular drink quicker than ever before. In a company earnings call, Starbucks also announced more locations will have curbside pick-up, drive-thrus and mobile-only pick-up locations.

More than 400 Starbucks locations will close as the company undergoes restructuring plans. The goal is to move toward convenient coffeehouses.

LATEST HEADLINES FROM FOX8.COM: