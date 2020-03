Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) - Cleveland police are investigating a shooting that killed a 19-year-old and critically injured another.

Officers responded to the 9200 block of Quincy Ave. around 11 p.m. Thursday.

Police found one man's body inside a minivan.

The other was taken to the hospital.

FOX 8 crews on the scene saw several markers for shell casings in the street around the van.

Police crime tape stretched from E 90th St. to E 93rd.

