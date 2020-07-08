1  of  4
Breaking News
See the list before you go: These Cleveland-area attractions are requiring face masks
Five guidelines for reopening Ohio schools during coronavirus pandemic
Coronavirus in Ohio: Timeline of COVID-19 cases, businesses reopening
See the list: Northeast Ohio pools and water parks open this summer

Photos: One Tank Trip to The Mohicans treehouses

One Tank Trips

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LOUDONVILLE, Ohio (WJW)– We’re bringing back One Tank Trips and this week, David Moss shows us the beautiful Loudonville area and Mohican Country.

One Tank Trips: Loudonville treehouses and canoe livery

The highlight of this road trip is the treehouse resort. These nine separate treehouses, each with their own rustic charm and modern accommodations, make the perfect getaway.

Pete Nelson, star of Animal Planet’s “Treehouse Masters,” designed two of them. Little Red was even featured on the show.

The newest and most innovative treehouse is the Silver Bullet. It’s a vintage Airstream camper lifted 25 feet off the ground, complete with a steam room.

  • (Photo via: The Mohicans treehouse resort)
  • (Photo via: The Mohicans treehouse resort)
  • (Photo via: The Mohicans treehouse resort)
  • (Photo via: The Mohicans treehouse resort)
  • (Photo via: The Mohicans treehouse resort)

The latest stories from FOX8.com:

Share this story

Around the Buckeye State

More Ohio News
FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral