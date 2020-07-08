Photos: One Tank Trip to The Mohicans treehouses

LOUDONVILLE, Ohio (WJW)– We’re bringing back One Tank Trips and this week, David Moss shows us the beautiful Loudonville area and Mohican Country.

The highlight of this road trip is the treehouse resort. These nine separate treehouses, each with their own rustic charm and modern accommodations, make the perfect getaway.

Pete Nelson, star of Animal Planet’s “Treehouse Masters,” designed two of them. Little Red was even featured on the show.

The newest and most innovative treehouse is the Silver Bullet. It’s a vintage Airstream camper lifted 25 feet off the ground, complete with a steam room.

(Photo via: The Mohicans treehouse resort)

(Photo via: The Mohicans treehouse resort)

(Photo via: The Mohicans treehouse resort)

(Photo via: The Mohicans treehouse resort)

(Photo via: The Mohicans treehouse resort)

