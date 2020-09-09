One Tank Trips: Zoar Village

ZOAR, Ohio (WJW)– A little more than 200 years ago, 53 men and 104 women left Germany to avoid religious persecution. They made their way to Ohio and established the village of Zoar.

As if frozen in time, much of the village still exists today.

“Finding that it was difficult to make it on their own, they decided that working together was the best way to become a prosperous village. and it lasted as one of America’s longest lasting communal settlements,” said Tammy Shrum, historic site director.

Several of its original homes are now bed and breakfasts, where visitors can stay.

“It was originally built to house the seniors of the village. The seniors didn’t want to leave their homes, so it became the home of the trustees. There was one trustee and his family per floor,” Shrum said.

One of the most popular attractions is the incredible garden located in the middle of town. The center tree represents Christ with seven smaller trees for his disciples.

“Many of the plants that exist today were plants that were original to the garden as planted by the society of the separatists. There is even a peony plant that was planted by the separatists themselves,” Shrum said.

The Zoar Hotel, built in 1833, was a tourist destination and was considered five-day in its day. One of its more famous guests was President William McKinley.

And best of all, it’s just a One Tank Trip.

Map of Zoar and our extra stops for this One Tank Trip:

