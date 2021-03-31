One tank trips: Visit the Grand Resort, one of the finest resorts in the midwest

WARREN, Ohio (WJW) — Just an hour east of Cleveland, in the city of Warren, is one of the finest resorts in the Midwest. The Grand Resort is five stars and more.

“The Grand Resort is unique,” said Mike Case, Sales & Marketing Director. “When you stay here you are automatically a member of our country club — Avalon Golf and Country Club. You can use any of the facilities. If you love golf, you are doing yourself a disservice if you don’t come. We are owners of four championship golf courses and some of the best golf in the region is played right here.”

There are four eighteen hole courses at the resort for golfers to choose from.

The resort has 132 rooms and they are all unique.

There are three swimming pools to choose from, including one that is heated to 90 degrees year-round.

Tennis is available in the on-site recreation center complete with pool tables and ping pong. There is even a kid-friendly arcade.

“We feel like we’re a five-star resort at some basic prices,” said Case. “We feel like we have something for everybody, whether it’s the Grand Spa and Salon, six different restaurants — everything from casual to high end-dining…We have a grand cigar lounge and store.”

The cigar lounge is designed to make customers feel like they’ve walked into a fancy hotel in Manhattan.

“We have a variety of cigars from $8 to $510 a stick,” explained Melissa Ciambrone, Food & Beverage Director. “We have nearly 200 varieties and this is the best spot in the building to come and relax, enjoy your cigar and have a drink.”

There are four bars on the property. One of the more popular is the wine bar which has nearly 600 different varieties of wine to choose from.

“We have 8 whites and 16 red wines always on tap,” said Ciambrone. “You can try anything from a $30 bottle to a $1,000 bottle on tap. It’s available in a 1 ounce pour, a 3 ounce pour, or a 6 ounce glass. So, if you really want to buy a bottle when your done or if you just want to get a glass, it’s a good way to try everything.”

Guests do not have to book a room to use the resort’s amenities. The entire facility is open to the public, which makes it great for day trips. And, the best part, getting to the Grand Resort is just a one tank trip!