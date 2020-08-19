One Tank Trips: The Farm at Walnut Creek

SUGARCREEK, Ohio (WJW)– Located just south of Canton in the Village of Sugarcreek, you’ll find the Farm at Walnut Creek. It’s a drive-thru zoo with more than 500 animals from six continents and a real Amish farm.

The drive through and around the farm takes about 45 minutes. Along the way, you’ll see and handfeed deer, elk, llamas and bison.

But there’s a lot more to see and do.

“The Farm at Walnut Creek is a working farm. You can experience them making hay in the spring or summer. You can experience them growing crops as well. You can also experience them milking and taking care of the animals daily,” Alexis Raber said. Two Amish homes are open for tours.

“You can see where they can. All the foods that they grow in the garden. You can see how the Amish live their daily lives, as well as just living in the household. The house on the left is for the younger generation. The house on the right is the ‘Dawdy House,’” Raber said.

Beautiful gardens cover the grounds and there is a bird sanctuary. Guests are encouraged to pack a lunch and take advantage of one of the secluded picnic tables.

And best of all, it’s just a One Tank Trip.

Check out the Farm at Walnut Creek and a few other stops on our map below:

