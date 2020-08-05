One Tank Trips: Simple Life Amish Tours

NEW WILMINGTON, Pa. (WJW)– New Wilmington, Pennsylvania, just under two hours from Cleveland, is home to 2,700 Amish people. It’s the second-largest Amish in the state.

Susan Hougelman has lived there her whole life. She now owns and operates Simple Life Amish Tours.

“Simple Life Tours loves bringing visitors from all over this area to see the Amish. This is such an untapped, real treasure that exists here,” Hougelman said. “We stop at these little treasures here in Amish country. We go to an Amish grocery store, and you know what, it’s so unique because it’s right in the basement of an Amish home.”

“The Amish are famous for there homemade donuts and fry pies and baked goods. We go to an Amish furniture maker where our guests can watch the Amish men make furniture.”

Jake Kurtz, who works for his family’s furniture business, said if you are looking for a unique piece, simply bring in a picture or drawing, and they will make it a reality.

The most-popular destination is Byler’s Quilts and Crafts.

“They don’t use a machine. They are hand quilted by local Amish women. Each quilt takes about six months to make. They are very highly valued,” Hougelman said.

The beautiful countryside is dotted with one-room schoolhouses and covered bridges.

As you drive through the back roads of Amish country, you’re going to see children riding a pony cart and men plowing their field… Women working in their garden and you’re going to get a sense of peace and tranquility,” Hougelman said.

Best of all, it’s just a one tank trip.

