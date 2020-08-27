One Tank Trips: Portage Lakes

AKRON, Ohio (WJW)– Portage Lakes, located in Summit County, is a chain of seven lakes covering 2,300 acres with more than 40 miles of shoreline.

Eight years ago, Judy Narducci started Portage Lakes Cruises with one boat. Today, she has six regular captains and offers cruises on historic boats that hold up to 45 people. This year, because of the coronavirus pandemic, she’s only offering her pontoons for small groups.

“We just are getting more and more use out of these boats. People are loving just getting out here just with their family,” Narducci said.

Her knowledge of the lakes is second to none.

“We’re headed down a small channel that was made out of iron sides. It used to be made of earthen walls and only one boat at a time could go through it,” she said.

The tours typically last about two hours and can go through all seven lakes. “We’re entering another different lake. It’s called Cottage Grove Lake. It’s named that for the neighborhood beyond it.”

If cruising the lakes on your own is more your speed, there are several local marinas that can help. At Dusty’s Landing II, they rent pontoon boats, paddle boards, kayaks and more.

Best of all, it’s just a One Tank Trip.

