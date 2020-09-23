One Tank Trips: Mansfield Reformatory

MANSFIELD, Ohio (WJW)– We’ve all seen the movie. Now, it’s time to experience “The Shawshank Redemption” where it was filmed: the Mansfield Reformatory.

The prison was completed in 1896 after 10 years of construction.

“It is the world’s largest free-standing cell block ever built. It is six-tiers high with 100 cells on each tier. This would have been made to hold 1,200 inmates, assuming there were two inmates in each cell. Sometimes there were three inmates to a cell, as the population increased to 3,400 inmates,” Alayna Ross said.

“Shawshank Redemption” was shot at the prison in 1994. You can visit many of the places used during filming the movie.

“Upstairs we have a Shawshank museum where you can sit at Ward Norton’s desk,” Ross said. “You can sit at the desk that Andy sat at when he played the records. We have the embroidery sampler above the safe as well. We have the tin that housed the money and the note from Andy after he had escaped from prison and left it underneath the rock for Red to find.”

There’s also a second museum on the property filled with early corrections memorabilia.

