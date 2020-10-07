One Tank Trips: Malabar Farm State Park

LUCAS, Ohio (WJW)– Located in the Village of Lucas in Richland County, you’ll find what was once America’s most famous farm: Malabar.

In 1939, Pulitzer Prize-winning author Louis Bromfield purchased three adjoining farms. He combined them and set out to teach his new farming techniques.

Today, the 1,000-acre property is one of Ohio’s 75 state parks and is on the National Historic Registry. One of the more popular attractions for visitors is Bromfield’s home known as “The Big House.”

“This house here was just a small farmhouse. With his earnings through movie screen plays and his books, he turned it into a 32-room mansion,” said Jenny Roar, Malabar Farm manager.

The home and its furnishings are just as he left it as a time capsule of what life was like for Bromfield. He enjoyed having visitors, including celebrities like Humphrey Bogart and Lauren Bacall, who were married here.

“Bromfield put his celebrity friends to work. They were not immune to doing chores or taking care of the animals. He put them to work. James Cagney would actually run the vegetable stand at the Malabar Restaurant,” Roar said.

There is so much to do when visiting Malabar Farm State Park, like hiking, horseback riding, camping and fishing.

If you’re a fan of the movie “The Shawshank Redemption,” then the Pugh Cabin might be for you.

“The Pugh cabin is also the opening scene for the movie ‘The Shawshank Redemption.’ It’s where Tim Robbins found his wife having an affair and it set the tone for the entire movie,” Roar said.

