One Tank Trips: Loudonville treehouses and canoe livery

LOUDONVILLE, Ohio (WJW)– Located in Holmes County, just outside of Glenmont, is a place you must experience. At The Mohicans, you’ll find nine state-of-the-art treehouses.

Laura and Kevin Mooney have owned the treehouse resort for about 10 years. It started with a few cabins, but then evolved.

“One of the other services we offer is an event center. We host weddings throughout the year. One of the great things is the bride and groom can leave the reception and walk right over top their honeymoon suite treehouse,” Laura Mooney said.

All the treehouses have full indoor kitchens, granite countertops and luxury bedding. Each is unique and accommodates two to four guests.

“It’s wonderful. We’ve been here three nights and we’re asking ourselves why are we leaving?” said Raymond Grey, of Cleveland.

If staying in the trees isn’t enough, 5 minutes away is Tree Frog Canopy Tours. It’s the longest and highest zipline in Ohio. The tour takes about two and a half hours. Reservations are requirement for the 2020 season and guests must be 10 years or older.

Further down the road, more fun awaits. At Mohican Adventures, you can rent a canoe, a kayak or even a raft for the family. Two trips are available: 7 miles or 15 miles.

“We also have an aerial adventure course that is a high ropes course. And then we have putt-putt golf and go karts,” said Vanessa Byers, of Mohican Adventures.

It’s all just a one tank trip.

Looking for more to explore along the way? We have more suggested stops.

