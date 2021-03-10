One Tank Trips: Live like royalty at Landoll’s Mohican Castle

LOUDONVILLE, Ohio (WJW) — Have you dreamt about spending the night in a castle? Well, you can do so right here in Ohio.

Opened in 2002, Landoll’s Mohican Castle sits high up on 30 acres of beautiful forest just outside of Mohican State Park in Loudonville.

The luxurious castle is a hotel, offering guests the “stately majesty of times past.”

“Because the building was not built to be a hotel, we fit all of the rooms into where they could be fit. There were no blueprints or design. All of our rooms here in this building are completely unique,” said Anthony Garfalo, General Manager.

The castle features 11 incredible suites. Not only does each have its own private entrance, they are all uniquely designed and decorated.

“All our rooms are different. Not only in the decor but in the shape,” Garfalo explained.

He says there are also cottages available for those wanting even more privacy.

“There are two individual cottages and then there is one that has four separate rooms that can be opened up into one,” he said.

And, for those who believe in paranomal activity, Landoll’s Castle has a Civil War cemetary on the property that many claim is haunted.

“This leads a lot of people to believe that there might be some extra things happening here on the property, along the paranormal sense,” Garfalo said. “We do lean into that a little bit. In the fall you can come on one of our ghost tours. We actually have a history tour where we talk about the people that are here in the cemetery, and then we have a ghost hunt where we use different equipment to find the ghosts. It’s up to you take it or leave it.”

Landoll’s Castle also has a full-service restaurant that serves breakfast, lunch and dinner.

The establishment is open year-round so guests can enjoy the area regardless of the weather.

“We’re open year-round so you can experience the best that Mohican has to offer,” Garfalo said. “Whether it’s these snow-covered lands or going down the river when it’s flowing in the spring and the summer. We’re not that far from Cleveland so come and see us.”