One Tank Trips: Hartville Marketplace offers fun for the whole family

HARTVILLE, Ohio (WJW) — Hartville Marketplace, located in Stark County, offers something for everyone ages 2 to 92.

During the warmer months, guests can shop at the outdoor flea market which has been in business for 82 years. However, if you step inside you’ll be amazed.

“We also offer the Hartville Kitchen, bakery, and shops. It’s an 86000 square foot building which includes a restaurant, homestyle foods, our incredible bakery, and 25000 square feet of retail shopping,” said Sara Blatnik.

The restaurant has been open for 55 years and is known for its delicious homestyle foods. The kitchen is also recognized for its generous portion sizes.

The on-site bakery is known for its 21 varieties of pies, fresh made bread, rolls, dessert cakes, and special order cakes.

“Located in the same building as our restaurant is our 25000 square foot gift shop which includes a candy shop and toy store upstairs and all kinds of women’s fashion jewelry and accessories,” Blatnik explained.

And, right next door to the marketplace, is the largest independent home center in the united states. It offers seven acres of everything from tools and gas grills to outdoor furniture.

Hartville Hardware is America’s largest hardware store. There are actually five homes inside the store that feature the newest design trends in everything from kitchens and bathrooms, to outdoor living spaces.

Hartville isa destination for your whole family to enjoy — and it’s just a one tank trip!