One Tank Trips: Hale Farm and Village

BATH TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW)– Located in Summit County is one of the finest living history museums you’ll ever experience.

It’s all thanks to one ambitious man, who 200 years ago made a 646-mile, 28-day trip from Connecticut to build a new homestead in the Cuyahoga Valley.

“In 1810, Jonathan Hale bought 500 acres in the Western Reserve region of the United States. He moved here with his family and for three generations, they worked the land of what is now Hale Farm and Village,” said Catherine Sterle, director of sales and marketing at Hale Farm. “He set out to build this home the Hale House by first making all the bricks and mortar. It took him until 1825.”

Today, visitors will find 34 historic structures on the property, thanks to the Western Reserve Historical Society.

“Approximately a dozen buildings have been moved here through preservation relocation efforts to preserve and create a historic 19th century village. Among the historic homes in the village area are a one-room school house, the Goldsmith house, Herrick house and even a historic meeting house or chapel,” Sterle said.

There are live demonstrations of pottery, blacksmithing, weaving and glassblowing.

“In 1956, Claire Belle Richie, the great-granddaughter of Jonathan Hale, bequeathed the family farm to the Western Reserve Historical Society. Her wish was that it become a museum for the greatest number of persons to enjoy,” Sterle said.

