One Tank Trips: Derthick’s Corn Maze

MANTUA, Ohio (WJW)—Fifteen years ago, the Derthicks family opened their first corn maze on their farm in the village of Mantua. Since then, the annual event gets bigger and better.

Visitors today will find two corn mazes with one set up like the game of Clue.

One of the biggest attractions is the bouncing cow train.

“It’s not just kids that ride the bouncing cow train. Actually, a lot of teenagers ride the cow train, adults ride the cow train with their children,” MaryEllen Derthicks said.

There’s archery, air cannons and 300-foot ziplines.

“A lot of families come out right when we open and they stay all day. There is plenty of activity. Parents can sit on a bench and let their kids run. When it’s time to go home they just don’t want to go. There are some children that leave crying unfortunately,” Derthicks said. “All good things must come to an end.”

And best of all, it’s just a One Tank Trip.

