One Tank Trips: Brant’s Apple Orchard

ASHTABULA, Ohio (WJW)– Just about an hour east of Cleveland is one of Ohio’s premiere fall destinations.

Brant’s Apple Orchard is famous for its 32 varieties of apples, cider slushies and baked goods.

“When visitors come out, it’s a fun day for them. It’s a family outing or an activity date night,” said co-owner Jenn Diehl.

In late September and early October, guests can roam the 80-acre orchard and hand pick apples.

“It’s not just about picking apples. We’re not just an apple orchard. It’s more than that,” Diehl said. “They can come out here and make a family day of it. They can come out here and sit by the pond. They can feed the fish. We have a lot of walking trails in the forest that people can do. We’re dog friendly so you can bring your dogs out here. “

The orchard also makes about 4,000 to 5,000 apple cider donuts a day.

And best of all, it’s just a One Tank Trip.

