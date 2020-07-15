One Tank Trips: Atwood Lake Park

MINERAL CITY, Ohio (WJW)– Located in Tuscarawas County, just an hour and a half from Cleveland, is Atwood Lake. It’s Ohio’s third-largest lake.

Atwood Lake Park is 1,500 acres of water and 3,000 acres of land with 28 miles of shoreline to explore.

It’s a great place to bring your camper or RV. Sites include full electrical hookups on concrete pads. Cabins are available with all the amenities of home.

“The other thing that’s really great is the fact that almost all of the sites, no matter where you pick, are near the water. We have beautiful waterfront sites or some that are a little bit more tucked in the woods,” said Adria Bergeron, public affairs administrator for the Muskingum Watershed District.

Fish for walleye, bass and northern pike. There are two marinas for boat rentals.

“Both locations offer anything from paddle boards, kayaks, or pontoon boats, which allow you to get into the little coves and find where the fish are biting,” Bergeron said.

If you’re into hiking and biking, Atwood Lake Park has you covered.

“We have everything from natural surface trails to paved trails. Hike up into the wood a little bit. We have an observation tower. Feel free to climb to the top where you will get 360-degree views of the lake and surrounding forest,” Bergeron said.

And it’s all just a One Tank Trip.

Check out our map of Atwood Lake Park and surrounding attractions:

