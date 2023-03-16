CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio (WJW) – Circleville is home to a candy store that’s been tantalizing taste buds for 183 years, passed down from one generation to the next. Wittich’s Candy Shop is this week’s One Tank Trip!

“I married Mr. Wittich in 77,” said Janet Wittich, owner of Wittich’s Candy Shop. “He took it over from his dad Edward and Edward took it from his dad, Fred. (It’s) been passed down and down.”

At Wittich’s, you can find fudge, caramels, chocolates, fry peanuts and more!

And if that’s not enough, have a seat at the old fashion soda fountain for ice cream.

Once you fill up on sweets, just a short walk around the corner you can dive into your past at the Pickaway County Historical and Genealogical Library.

If you’d like to pop in to look around, volunteers are happy to give you a tour, and you won’t believe all you can discover inside….

From candy to family history, the best part is it’s only a One Tank Trip away.