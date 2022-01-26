One Tank Trip: William McKinley Birthplace Memorial Museum

NILES, Ohio (WJW) — He was the 25th president of the United States, one of eight from Ohio. That’s right, we’re headed to the William McKinley museum, not in Canton, it’s in Niles. It’s a One Tank Trip.

“The McKinley Birthplace Memorial Museum was built between 1915 and 1917, and it was built in Niles,” Director Ami LeMaster said. “This is where President McKinley was born.”

In 1901, just six months into his second term as president, McKinley was tragically assassinated in Buffalo.

“He was great friends with Joseph Butler, who almost immediately after McKinley’s assassination, started raising funds in order to build the memorial here in Niles to honor President McKinley,” LeMaster explained. “It was all from donations from area financiers, from industrialists. You’ll notice as you walk around, there are busts of different men. The busts are, there are 40 of them and they are all men that donated a minimum of $5,000 during that time [well over $120,000 in today’s money].”

WJW photo

Take a short walk down the street and you’ll find a replica of the house where McKinley was raised, which is open for tours and research.

From summer to Christmastime, the museum offers multiple community events.

“I encourage people to check the social media first or give us a call because we do have speakers that come in and we do have really nice events throughout the year,” LeMaster said.

The museum does not charge for admittance, but does accept donations.