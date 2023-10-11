GIBSONBURG, Ohio (WJW) — It turns out that our Great Lake has some of the best shipwreck diving in the world! Our traveling man David Moss heads west to introduce us to a place that trains scuba divers. It’s a One Tank Trip to White Star Quarry.

Mid-way between Sandusky and Toledo you’ll find this quarry near the town of Gibsonburg.

The quarry is part of a 15-hundred-acre park service and has been around as a resort since 1977.

They also have horse trails, walking trails and a bike trail system that goes all the way to Fremont.

The White Star Quarry is a great place to scuba dive and best of all, it’s just a One Tank Trip away.