One Tank Trip: Village of Granville

GRANVILLE, Ohio (WJW)– Just an hour and a half south of Cleveland in Licking County is the village of Granville. It was founded in 1805 and is like stepping back in time.

From Main Street to the village’s beautifully preserved homes, you can’t help but be drawn in by the historic charm.

“Granville has a great respect and passion for the history. Of how we were built, who we are and how we got here. We have great restaurants, shopping, historic Inns and hotels,” Mayor Melissa Hartfield said.

One of those historic inns is the Buxton. Opened in 1812, it is the oldest continually operating inn in Ohio. It was the place to stay for many famous people as they traveled through Ohio, including President Abraham Lincoln.

“He did. We really don’t know which room, of course, but we have his autograph. We’ve had many famous people stay here. Harriet Beacher Stow, Samuel Clemens (Mark Twain), William Henry Harrison, Henry Ford,” said Arlena Dean, of Buxton Inn.

Across the street is the Granville Inn, which has been restored to its original English Tudor style.

“The Inn itself was built in 1924. It’s almost 100 years old. It was designed by Frank Packard, a famous architect who designed a number of buildings here in Granville. Dining is outstanding,” said Steve Matheny, executive director of the chamber of commerce.

There is a clock just off Main Street that features a very special nearby resident, who is 1872, became the first woman to run for the nation’s highest office.

“If you’re lucky enough to be here at noon, you can see Victoria Woodhall come out the side of the building at the Robin’s Hunter Museum. It’s in honor to a woman who ran for president,” Hartfield said.

Denison University, with its gorgeous campus, located in Granville.