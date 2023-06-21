Millersburg, Ohio (WJW) – A Victorian House in Millersburg once served as the home for a wealthy industrialist. Now, it’s home to a collection of antiques that were made more than 100 years ago. David Moss is taking us back in time in this week’s One Tank Trip.

It’s one of Ohio’s most popular tourist destinations. We’re headed to Holmes County to visit the Victorian House and Glass Museum.

At the time when it was built, it was the largest home in Millersburg. This Queen Anne Victorian mansion was built in 1901 by L.H. Brightman, a wealthy Cleveland industrialist.

In 1971, the home was purchased by the Holmes County Historical Society. It’s been refurbished and decorated to look like it would have in the early 1900s.

From its beautiful parquet floors to stunning woodwork, the house was a testament to its owner’s wealth. These were rich people and they traveled to Europe and a lot of things were European or some of the fireplace.

Because electricity was only available for a few hours a day, the home features both gas and electric lighting. It also has an intercom system!

Located on the same campus is the Millersburg Glass Museum. Millersburg Glass was founded in 1909 by John Fenton, one of three brothers of the Fenton Glass Company.

The glassware was only in production for 3 years, but the company made a lot of it. However, it didn’t become a popular collectible until the 1960s.

Admission is only $13 for both museums, and you can purchase tickets separately if you’d like.

