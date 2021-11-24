One Tank Trip: Tis The Season Christmas Shoppe

MILLERSBURG, Ohio (WJW)– Tis the Season, located in Holmes County, is Ohio’s largest year-round Christmas store.

It’s three floors and 20,000 square feet of Christmas. The main floor features 70 uniquely-decorated trees.

“It was important to me that when we built this facility that on each floor you would be able to see what the real meaning Christmas is,” said JoAnn Hershberger, Tis the Season owner.

That’s the reasoning behind the Alleluia Chapel with a collection of angels.

The shop’s top floor has themed rooms with nutcrackers, polar bears, snowmen, candy and Santa.

“Christmas isn’t complete without Santa and we have a large selection of Santas to choose from. We have some collectable pieces. Anything from Santa ornaments to Santa figurines is in this room<” Hershberger said.

Once you pick out an ornament, the store’s artist will personalize it for free on the spot.

And best of all, it’s just a One Tank Trip.