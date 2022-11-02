BOARDMAN, Ohio (WJW) – They call it a weaving and fiber arts delight, an explosion of beautiful gifts and a great place to learn. Three Sheep Gallery in Boardman is a One Tank Trip!

There are times when we could all use a creative outlet. Six years ago, owner Linda Shevel thought it would be great to have one.

“A place for women to come in and knit, make things and sell things,” Shevel said.

So, she opened Three Sheep Gallery, a gallery and workshop for creating hand-made clothing and gifts.

“We do a lot of weaving and sewing, spinning, knitting. You can take classes here. We do make clothing out of our woven fabric and so that’s a very unique thing. Not many people do that,” Shevel said.

When you come here to weave, what can you expect for a first-timer?

“We offer a two-hour session where you come in and you weave on a floor loom that’s already warped. So it’s already prepared for you and all you need to do is pick out a few colors and within five minutes, you’re weaving. It’s that is very intuitive,” Shevel said.

Age doesn’t matter when it comes to weaving.

“You can be five years old or you could be 85 years old,” Shevel said. “It’s a level playing field because everybody brings their own creativity to it and their own eye.”

“I have a daughter and a son and they were six and nine. I came the first time by myself and when I came home with my weaving, they’re like, ‘Mom, where’d you go? What did you do? That looks cool!’ and they wanted to give it a try. I brought them and they had a blast. I mean, they didn’t want to leave,” said weaver Chelsea Kusky.

“I love the conversation and the atmosphere. I have met so many incredible women here. We always talk about some of the most interesting topics,” said weaver Kayla Aldan.

The Three Sheep Gallery also offers a full-day retreat where you can bring a few friends, relax and let your creativity shine.

“I tell people all the time that they need to come here,” Aldan said.

“If you have any little bit of creativeness in you, you need to come and try this place because it’s a definite gem within our area that I’m so glad that I found,” Kusky said.

“Be ready to be amazed because you’re not going to see any other place like this,” said college artist Marianne Whitehouse.

Creativity is down the road, and best of all, it’s just a One Tank Trip away!

The Three Sheep Gallery is just a short trip east on the turnpike to Boardman.

To make sure there is a loom available when you arrive, Linda suggests you email or call ahead to make a reservation.