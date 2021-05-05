One Tank Trip: The Works

NEWARK, Ohio (WJW)– The Works is a museum with hands-on experience in disciplines of history, at and technology.

Located in Licking County, it’s one of the most interesting museums you’ll ever visit. There is something for everybody.

The building was originally used to manufacture steam engines. Part of that remains today.

The Works has a 4K digital planetarium theater for viewing the stars. There is a mastodon skull, a communications exhibit and an airplane that pays tribute to a very brave Ohio woman.

“Jerry Mock is a Newark Ohio native. She graduated from Newark High School in 1943. She is the only woman to fly solo around the world. She had her plane outfitted with extra fuel tanks, she carried a typewriter and wrote about her journey, and you can learn all about Jerry’s trip around the world at The Works,” said Janice LaRoso, managing director.

In the glass blowing studio, resident artist Larry Tuber creates wonderful works of art and can help you make your own.

“You can see The Works has many things to offer. We are more than a museum. We have hands-on experiences and lots of things to see and do, and we’re not that far from Cleveland,” LaRoso said.

And best of all, it’s just a One Tank Trip.