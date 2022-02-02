One Tank Trip: The Troll Hole Museum

ALLIANCE, Ohio (WJW) – Just off the Mahoning River in Stark County is the city of Alliance. It’s home to the Troll Hole Museum, which is just a One Tank Trip.

Sherry Groom was a mental health nurse in Cleveland for 30 years before she and her husband moved to Alliance.

“We discovered that the historic main street buildings were cheaper than a used car, so we… bought 14 of them. I like to call this my sandbox,” Groom said.

The heart of it all is the Troll Hole Museum, which took three years to open. It houses the Guinness World Record for the largest troll doll collection.

“Once we started, I had a measly 2,000 pieces. Trolls, troll dolls and troll memorabilia, but now its more than 48,000 pieces,” Groom said.

There’s 14 themed rooms to check out at the museum.

Learn more about the museum on their website.