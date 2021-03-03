One Tank Trip: Sorrowful Mother Shrine

BELLEVUE, Ohio (WJW)– Just a short drive west of Cleveland in Bellevue, Ohio is the Sorrowful Mother Shrine.

In 1850, Father Francis Brunner came to Ohio from Europe and built a log cabin chapel. It was dedicated to a wooden statue of the Sorrowful Mother that he carried with him. In 1912, fire destroyed the original chapel. A year later, a new one was built in the same spot.

“When the fire came in 1912 the statue got ruined too. They kept a little bit of the ashes from that statue and it’s in the statue we have now,” Father James Seibert said.

“People come here to get away, to take a break. They come here for healing. The remnant of that is on the walls, crutches, people have left behind their crutches because they were healed.”

The sanctuary is beautiful from the stained glass windows to the paintings on the ceiling.

The shrine is located on 115 acres of paved walkways leading to 40 different grottos.

And best of all, it’s just a One Tank Trip.