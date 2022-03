BOWLING GREEN (WJW) — We’re hot on the heels of the Cleveland Auto Show, so why not head to one of the coolest car museums in Northeast Ohio?

Snook’s Dream Cars is in Bowling Green in what appears to be an old Texaco gas station. There are more than 20 cars always on display, loads of memorabilia dating back to the 40s, a gift shop and a fully-functional four-bay workshop.

It’s just a One Tank Trip away! Watch the video, above, for more.