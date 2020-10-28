One Tank Trip: Secrest Arboretum

WOOSTER, Ohio (WJW)– Secrest Arboretum, located in Wayne County, has more than 100 acres of serenity and beauty.

Visiting the arboretum, which has paved walkways throughout, is free.

“Secrest Arboretum is a living museum of plants, where we grow thousands of varieties of trees, shrubs and perennials. We celebrate horticulture here. Any day of the year, we enjoy the color and texture and variety of plants. There is always something to see here any day of the year,” said Jason Veil, curator.

The Secrest Arboretum has been in continuous use for more than 100 years. The first trees were planted in 1905. Today’s visitors will find many themed gardens, as well as rare plants.

It also serves an important purpose.

“Secrest is part of the Ohio State University. We’re part of the college of food, agriculture and environmental sciences. Our mission here is threefold. And that is education, research and outreach to the public and the industry,” Veil said.

In the early 1950s, a species of dawn redwood trees, thought to be extinct, was found in China. Seeds were imported and grown at the arboretum.

Last year, a new, $2 million visitors center was added, where OSU students and the public can learn more about the surrounding horticulture. The facility is currently closed because of the pandemic, but will reopen in early 2021.

And best of all, it’s just a One Tank Trip.

Our map for Secrest Arboretum and other nearby stops:

