One Tank Trip: Sauder Village

ARCHBOLD, Ohio (WJW) — Get ready to time travel!

Fox 8’s David Moss is taking you from 1803 all the way to the roaring 20s.

You’re headed to Ohio’s largest living museum and farm, Sauder Village, for this week’s One Tank Trip.

Candy Shoppe in Sauder Village (WJW)

1920s Main Street in Sauder Village (WJW)

Home built by settlers at Sauder Village (WJW)

Birds eye view of Sauder Village (WJW)

Sauder Village (WJW)

Native American exhibit in Sauder Village (WJW)

Just outside of Toledo in Archbold, visitors can step inside homes that settlers built or watch workers in costume use a grist mill were corn is still processed the old fashion way.

Something that just opened this past August is the “main street” that looks like it came straight out of the 1920s. Guests can get a free ride on the Erie Express Train and visit places like a barbershop, a bank, and even a theater where you can sit and watch a silent film from days gone by.

