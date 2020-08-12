One Tank Trip: Rogers Flea Market

ROGERS, Ohio (WJW)– Located in Columbiana County in the village of Rogers, is the largest flea market in the tri-state region.

It started out as a small consignment produce auction in 1955. A lot has changed in 75 years.

“It’s more flea market now than auction. That’s the history of it. Somewhere around the mid-70s is when the flea market really started to take over,” said Wade Baer, Rogers owner.

“We started with about 4 acres and now we’ve grown to just shy of 250. We’ve got roughly 100 acres of free parking and about 40 or 50 acres of vendor spots. There are 1,675 total vendor spots.”

The food options have also grown with burgers and fries, gyros and fresh-squeezed lemonade. But you can still find fresh produce at Rogers Flea Market.

“I’d say our prices are phenomenal. We usually save you at least 40 or 50 percent on what you would pay at the grocery store. Either that or we have it much fresher at the grocery store. A lot of the stuff comes in picked yesterday or this morning,” said Jack Morrell of Jack’s Produce.

The aisles of vendors offer something for everyone: antiques, toys, wholesale tires, clothing, housewares, crafts and so much more. And it changes all the time.

“You’ll be sure to find something you can’t live without,” Baer said.

It’s only a One Tank Trip.

Map of Rogers and our extra stops:

