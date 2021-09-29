One Tank Trip: Port Farms

WATERFORD, Pa. (WJW)– Port Farms is about an hour and half east of Cleveland. This 120-year-old, fifth-generation farm has something for everyone.

A 22-acre portion was set aside just for fun, adding new elements every year. This year was the kid’s village.

“It has eight or nine little attractions here. They can make little pizzas, they can play service station, they can see the theatre, they can do the construction site. If you have teenagers, the lower level is probably more appropriate for them. That’s where we have our ropes course and game garden. Our maze is down there,” said Kelly Port, owner.

“There is lots of great food. And we also have our new lemonade stand, so freshly-squeezed lemonade to quench your thirst. There is the wagon ride and right now we have the flower festival going on.”

The flower festival is new for 2021 and features 5 acres with 20 varieties of sunflowers and 1 acre of zinnias. Port Farms also grows pumpkins.

On the weekends, there live music and a beer tent.

“We’re not that far from Cleveland. It’s a little over an hour. Get here around 11 o’clock, stay till 4 or 5, then head back home and be home in time to watch some football,” Port said.

And best of all, it’s just a One Tank Trip.