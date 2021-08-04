One Tank Trip: Pleasant Hill Lake Park

PERRYSVILLE, Ohio (WJW)– Pleasant Hill Lake Park, a 780-acre body of water surrounded by a beautiful forest, is located in Ashland County.

“The best thing about this location is that you can come and stay for the seek or weekend. Or you can just come for the day and just check out our hiking trails, our swimming beach or even our brand new ‘Whoa Zone’ that’s right down at the beach,” said Adria Bergeron, director of marketing and communications.

The lake was created for flood control, but is now a much-loved place for recreation.

(FOX 8 photo)

“Pleasant Hill Lake is our only lake within the Muskingum Conservancy district that allows unlimited horsepower. You get a lot of people who enjoy jet skiing, powerboating with water skiing behind the boats, or you have people who just want to relax pontooning or kayaking as well. You get the gamut here at Pleasant Hill,” Bergeron said.

Rental are available.

There’s also 500 campsites and 10 luxury cabins.

“They are brand new, beautiful log cabins. We have 10 of them. They are open year-round. Hot tubs on the patio, fireplaces and all the comforts of home. They are very enjoyable for you to come with your family for a week or weekend, and you can even enjoy them in the wintertime,” Bergeron said.

And best of all, it’s just a One Tank Trip.