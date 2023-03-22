BREMEN, Ohio (WJW) — If your “bucket list” includes a close encounter with an exotic animal, you’re in luck!

This week, our traveling man, David Moss, takes us on a One Tank Trip where you can walk and talk with some charismatic creatures in Bremen.

In the beginning, it was all about saving and protecting exotic animals at Paws and Claws Animal Encounters. Now, it’s a place you can visit!

They’ve got everything from donkeys, ostriches, and all kinds of great animals.

Not far from Lancaster, you’ll find a unique farm that takes in all sorts of exotic animals.

“We’ll take in unwanted animals, and we do educational animal encounters with many of our animal ambassadors,” Paws and Claws Owner Sara McClaskey said.

Paws and Claws Director Lyle Hicks said, “We offer a couple of different encounters you can’t find many other places.”

It turns out that McClaskey has had a love of animals her entire life, which eventually lead to adopting animals such as skunks and camels.

McClaskey said, “I was like, ‘I’m not going to be able to afford to feed all these guys eventually,, So we decided to start thinking of business names and we opened up here. It’s been awesome.”

Paws and Claws Animal Encounters has been about eight years in the making.

If you’re interested in participating in an encounter, David says Paws and Claws is quite busy and is currently booking new adventures for 60 to 90 days from now. Click here for more details.