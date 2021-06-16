One Tank Trip: Otherworld

COLUMBUS (WJW) — Otherworld is an immersive, interactive art museum where guests of all ages get to wander through various rooms or exhibits as they are called.

“We really want people to come into the exhibit and explore and interact with it. Spend their time here and really explore the strange places that they are a part of,” said lead exhibit supervisor Stewart Reber.

There is everything from strange alien plant life to puzzles you can solve is you so desire. The incredibly creative environments were designed by a talented team of artists from all over the country.

“We took about a year to build before we opened,” Reber said. “There were a total of about 40 artists that shifted through that time period. Some of those artists are still here and we’ve had other artists come in throughout the time we’ve been open.”

WJW photo

To say it’s unique would be an understatement. It really is unlike anything you’ve ever seen.

“You begin your time here at Otherworld in our entry hall where you have three ways to go,” Reber explained. “There really is no right or wrong direction.”

One of the first rooms you come to is an area filled with computers that allows you to communicate with other guests.



“Here in the control room, we have different computers that interact with the rest of the exhibit.” Reber said. “You can decontaminate other guests that have entered this space, call into a few of the other rooms and have a video conference with them.”

Each of the exhibits is an experience all to its own. There is everything from mirrored hallways to video games you can become a part of. One of the the favorites is a lab, which is one of the puzzles you can solve.

“The Glow Lab here is a major component to our puzzles here at Otherworld,” Reber said. “It is also the main lab where we investigate the different plants of Otherworld. You can see in the cabinets there are plants that have been dissected and experimented on.”

As you continue through the various rooms, you find yourself in an area that is called The Forrest, and it features a giant tree.

“In that area, guests will gather and rejoin each other as they are working on puzzles as well as just sit and hang out and really enjoy the space,” Reber said.

One of the last and more popular rooms is the Infinity Pole Room, and it’s easy to see why.

“It’s one of our favorite rooms for photos,” Reber said. “As you can see, it creates an infinite space. The colors will keep shifting as you move throughout it. Otherworld is a very unique experience, there is nothing else like it in the world. We’re open Wednesday through Monday. We hope you come down and visit us and we’re not a very far drive from Cleveland.”

And the best part is, it’s just a one tank trip.