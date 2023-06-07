CLEVELAND (WJW) — Looking for a peaceful getaway not far from the shores of Lake Erie? Our traveling man David Moss has found just the place on this week’s One Tank Trip.

It’s a fruit stand, it’s a farm stand, it’s a cafe and it’s a restaurant. But most important of all, Orchard on Catawba is a One Tank Trip!

“Today we are on Catawba Island, which is really the gateway to the Lake Erie Islands. Catawba Island has a very rich history of farming and grape growing and stone fruit orchards and apple orchards. And here at the orchard, we are no exception to that,” Business Manager Hanna Vlk said.

The Orchard On Catawba centers around a beautiful historic apple orchard that was family-owned for over a century. The property was sold and in 2014 the new owners opened a small restaurant.

“The name Orchard Bar and Table pays homage to that apple orchard signified by the Danish show, which translates to island ironically. This menu focuses on prime steaks and fresh seafood, and that opens daily at 4 p.m. and also serves a Sunday brunch,” Vlk said

The Orchard Bar and Table is expanding and soon will be able to seat up to 325 guests at one time! Also, on the property you’ll find The Orchard Farm Stand which offers breakfast, lunch and dinner.

Before you leave this fantastic retreat, be sure to swing by the store that offers locally-made home decor and kitchen items, along with fresh baked goods.

When you’re looking to get away for some peaceful R&R, The Orchard On Catawba is a great choice.

For more information about The Orchard On Catawba Island, click here.