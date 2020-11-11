One Tank Trip: North Market in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– The North Market in downtown Columbus is a public space made up of some of Ohio’s best independent merchants. You’ll find everything from fresh produce, fish and meats, to fine Ohio wines and cheese.

“We’ve been here since 1876. We are the last remaining public market in central Ohio. There were originally four,” said Rick Wolfe, executive director.

Over the years, the market has experienced changes. The original market burned down in 1948. It temporarily moved into a military Quonset hut before finding a permanent home in two 1800s warehouses.

The North Market has an incredible variety of prepared foods from around the world, including Somali, Vietnamese, Mexican, Tibetan and Nepalese. There’s also classic favorites like burgers, pizza and pasta.

The market is also on a mission to help small businesses grow. Over the years, many of its vendors have expanded to multiple locations.

“I’m looking right now at Jenni’s Ice Cream. She started right here in the market and now she has 35 locations around the country. Incubating and supporting small business is very, very important to us,” Wolfe said. “We have a lot of success stories in addition to Jenni’s. Our Bubbles Tea has nine locations. Barbecue has three or four. We love people to grow.”

And best of all, it’s just a One Tank Trip.

