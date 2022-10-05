NORTH LAWRENCE, Ohio (WJW) — About a half an hour south of Akron, in the beautiful rural community of North Lawrence, Ohio, you’ll find Nickajack Farms.

Debbie Seabolt and her husband run the huge farm, along with their son and three daughters.

“It’s definitely a family farm,” Seabolt said. “My husband started growing hay and pumpkins and we took off from there. And now we have about 2,000 acres of crops that we have. We do corn, soybeans, pumpkins, hay and wheat.

Farming isn’t just a career for Debbie, she’s on a mission to educate everyone about agriculture, as she used to be an elementary school teacher.

Nickajack Farms has grown into a very popular destination for family outings and for school trips. And it’s not just for school aged kid.

WJW photo

Besides getting some fresh air and an agricultural education, you can also hold your big event here!

And best of all, your new family is only a one tank trip away.

Find our more about the farm right here.