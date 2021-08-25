One Tank Trip: Nelson Ledges Quarry Park

GARRETTSVILLE, Ohio (WJW)– Nelson Ledges Quarry Park is located about an hour southeast of Cleveland in Portage County. It’s 300 acres of fun for all ages.

There are more than 800 campsites, along with RV sites with electric hookup. There is lifeguard on duty until 7 p.m. and a roped off area for the little ones. There’s even a jump cliff.

“My parents bought the place in the late 90s. Before then, it was a sandstone quarry mine. We put down the sand on the beach, put in a volleyball court, a basketball court for kids, a stage for concerts, vendors everywhere. It’s a really good time,” Alia Kelley said.

(FOX 8 photo)

Nelson Ledges Quarry Park also serves as the site for music festivals and hosts bands on its private stage.

And best of all, it’s just a One Tank Trip.